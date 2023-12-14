Join Us On:
PKL 2023 Points Table: Standings & Rankings of All Teams of Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants at Top; Check Latest Standings of All Teams

Saima Andrabi
Published
Kabaddi
1 min read
PKL 2023 Points Table: Standings & Rankings of All Teams of Pro Kabaddi League
Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 kicked off from 2 December 2023. The PKL 2023 is now in action, with 12 teams competing, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Bengal Warriors surpassed Gujarat Titans, and are now leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 18 points. Out of all the 4 matches played, they won 3, and 1 ended in draw. Gujarat Giants have been moved down to second position in the standings table. They won 3 and lost 2 matches played till date. Telugu Titans are at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table as they didn't win any match out of all the 4 games played.

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Bengal Warriors430118
2Gujarat Giants532017
3Bengaluru Bulls624014
4UP Yoddhas422012
5Puneri Paltan220010
6Patna Pirates321010
7Tamil Thalaivas321010
8Jaipur Pink Panthers412110
9Haryana Steelers321010
10Dabang Delhi KC31206
11U Mumba31206
12Telugu Titans40402
