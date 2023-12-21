PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers Grabbed Spot 3 in Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2023 Standings and Rankings: The Pro Kabaddi League 10 began on 2 December and will end on 21 February 2024. The Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are among the twelve teams participating in the current PKL 2023.
Puneri Paltan is leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 26 points. They won 5 and lost 1 out of all the 6 matches played so far. Bengal Warriors are at position 2 and Jaipur Pink Panthers are at spot 3 in the PKL Standings Table. Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the standings table after losing all the 5 matches played till date.
PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings
Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning the standings and rankings of all teams.
Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Puneri Paltan
|5
|4
|1
|0
|26
|2
|Bengal Warriors
|6
|3
|1
|2
|21
|3
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|6
|3
|2
|1
|20
|4
|Haryana Steelers
|5
|4
|1
|0
|20
|5
|Gujarat Giants
|6
|3
|3
|0
|18
|6
|U Mumba
|5
|3
|2
|0
|16
|7
|UP Yoddhas
|6
|2
|3
|1
|15
|8
|Bengaluru Bulls
|7
|2
|5
|0
|14
|9
|Patna Pirates
|5
|2
|3
|0
|12
|10
|Dabang Delhi KC
|5
|2
|3
|0
|12
|11
|Tamil Thalaivas
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|12
|Telugu Titans
|5
|0
|5
|0
|2
