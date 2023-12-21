PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers Grabbed Spot 3 in Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2023 Standings and Rankings: The Pro Kabaddi League 10 began on 2 December and will end on 21 February 2024. The Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are among the twelve teams participating in the current PKL 2023.

Puneri Paltan is leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 26 points. They won 5 and lost 1 out of all the 6 matches played so far. Bengal Warriors are at position 2 and Jaipur Pink Panthers are at spot 3 in the PKL Standings Table. Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the standings table after losing all the 5 matches played till date.