Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers Grabbed Spot 3 in Pro Kabaddi League

PKL 2023 Points Table: Check standings and rankings of all teams of Pro Kabaddi League.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Kabaddi
1 min read
PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers Grabbed Spot 3 in Pro Kabaddi League
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2023 Standings and Rankings: The Pro Kabaddi League 10 began on 2 December and will end on 21 February 2024. The Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are among the twelve teams participating in the current PKL 2023.

Puneri Paltan is leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 26 points. They won 5 and lost 1 out of all the 6 matches played so far. Bengal Warriors are at position 2 and Jaipur Pink Panthers are at spot 3 in the PKL Standings Table. Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the standings table after losing all the 5 matches played till date.

Also Read

PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings & Rankings; Puneri Pultan at Top Spot

PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings & Rankings; Puneri Pultan at Top Spot
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning the standings and rankings of all teams.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Puneri Paltan541026
2Bengal Warriors631221
3Jaipur Pink Panthers632120
4Haryana Steelers541020
5Gujarat Giants633018
6U Mumba532016
7UP Yoddhas623115
8Bengaluru Bulls725014
9Patna Pirates523012
10Dabang Delhi KC523012
11Tamil Thalaivas422010
12Telugu Titans50502
Also Read

PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings & Rankings; Bengal Warriors at Rank 1

PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings & Rankings; Bengal Warriors at Rank 1

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and kabaddi

Topics:  Kabaddi   Pro Kabaddi League   Pro Kabaddi 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×