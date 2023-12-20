Join Us On:
PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan at Rank 1; Check All Standings & Rankings

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table and Standings: Haryana Steelers replace Gujarat Giants from position 3.

Saima Andrabi
Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: The Pro Kabaddi League 10 began on 2 December and will end on 21 February 2024. The Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are among the twelve teams participating in the current PKL 2023.

Puneri Paltan is at top position in the PKL 2023 Points Table. They won 4 and lost 1 out of all the 5 matches played so far. Bengal Warriors is at second spot in the standings table followed by Haryana Steelers. Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the standings table after losing all the 5 matches played till date.

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning the standings and rankings of all teams.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Puneri Paltan541021
2Bengal Warriors631221
3Haryana Steelers541020
4Gujarat Giants633018
5U Mumba532016
6UP Yoddhas522115
7Jaipur Pink Panthers522115
8Bengaluru Bulls624014
9Patna Pirates523012
10Dabang Delhi KC523012
11Tamil Thalaivas422010
12Telugu Titans50502
kabaddi

