Junior World Wrestling Championships: India’s Antim Wins Historic Gold

Indian wrestler in 53kg category Antim made history by winning the first gold medal in a Junior World Wrestling Championships, when she achieved the feat in Sofia, Bulgaria on Friday following a comprehensive 8-0 victory in the final against Kazakhstan's Altyn Shagayeva, an under-20 Asian bronze medallist.



In the qualification round, Antim defeated a German wrestler 11-0, while in the quarterfinal scored a victory by 'fall' against a Japanese opponent. In the semifinal she easily defeated a Ukrainian grappler.