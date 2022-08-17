Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya Headed for Russia Camp Ahead of World Championships

Fresh from winning a gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, India's star wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya is all set for a 29-day training camp in Russia ahead of the World Championships in Serbia in a month's time.

According to a Sports Authority of India (SAI) statement, the 24-year-old Tokyo Olympics silver medallist is headed to Vladikavkaz with his coach Arun Kumar, sparring partner Sahil and physiotherapist Munish Kumar on Wednesday night.