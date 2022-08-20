Jhulan Goswami To Retire From International Cricket After England Series

Jhulan’s international career has not only been about a plethora of spectacular moments but also about exemplary longevity. Having made her debut against England in January 2002, she has already completed over two decades at the highest level. Jhulan also boasts of having the second-longest Test career among female cricketers, behind only New Zealand’s Vera Burt.

The speedster from West Bengal is currently topping the leading wicket-takers list in women’s ODIs, having scalped 252 wickets in 201 appearances for India. To date, she remains the only female cricketer to have picked up over 200 wickets in the fifty-over format.

As for her statistics in other formats, Jhulan has picked up 44 Test wickets despite playing only 12 matches, while in 68 T20I games, she scalped 56 wickets. Albeit known predominantly for her pace and swing, the West Bengal-born cricketer was also an effective contributor with the bat at times, and her 1924 international runs can testify.