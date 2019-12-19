IPL Auction 2020 LIVE: How To Watch IPL Live on Hotstar
IPL Auction 2020 has been started and is live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar. 332 players are going to be auctioned on Thursday, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. On Thursday, 19 December in Kolkata, eight of the IPL franchises are going to spend big bucks for their favourite players to be a part of their teams. The excitement among the fans is real and they can't wait for the league to start.
This year’s IPL auction will feature 332 players out of 997 players who had registered for the auction. The list includes 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from associate nations.
Seven overseas players including Pat Cummins from Australia, Josh Hazlewood from Australia, Chris Lynn from Australia, Mitchell Marsh from Australia, Glenn Maxwell from Australia, Dale Steyn from South Africa and Angelo Mathews from Sri Lanka have been shortlisted at the highest base price of Rs 2 crore, whereas, Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Down below are all the details regarding the date, venue, timing of the IPL Auction for 2020. For more LIVE Updates on IPL Auction 2020 follow The Quint’s official website.
IPL Auction 2020 Key Highlights
- Chris Lynn from Australia has been sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore.
- Jason Roy and Chris Woakes from England has been sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.50 crore each.
- Robin Uthappa from India has been sold to Rajasthan Royal for Rs 3 crore.
- Aaron Finch from Australia has been sold to RCB for Rs 4.40 crore.
- Sam Curran from England has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 5.50 crore.
- Eoin Morgan from England has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5.25 crore
- Glen Maxwell from Australia has been sold to King XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore.
- Christopher Morris from South Africa has been sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10 crore.
- Australian cricketer Pat Cummins is the most expensive player sold in this IPL auction till now. He has been sold to Shah Rukh Khan’s team Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.50 crore.
Where To Watch IPL Auction 2020 LIVE Online?
Viewers can watch the LIVE telecast of IPL Auction 2020 on Hotstar from 3:30PM IST.
Where To Watch IPL Auction 2020 LIVE Offline?
Cricket Viewers can watch IPL Auction 2020 LIVE on Star Sports Network.
When Will the 2020 IPL Auction Take Place?
This year the IPL Auction will take place on 19 December 2019 on Thursday.
Where Will the 2020 IPL Auction Take Place?
This year the IPL Auction will take place in Kolkata.
Who is the IPL Auctioneer this year?
This year the IPL auctioneer is Hugh Edmeades from the UK.
IPL Auction Teams Details After Retention Deadline
- Kings XI Punjab
Kings XI Punjab finished at 6th spot last year, they need 9 players and are probably in the best position heading into the auction. Heading with Rs 40 crore for the auction will allow them to bully other teams for top players.
Retained Players: Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, K Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, M Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan
Players Released: Agnivesh Ayachi, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Moises Henriques, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthysu
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad, the consistent playoff team doesn’t need to make any large scale changes, but last year’s fourth place finish would encourage the franchise to move some pieces around, so as to be more competitive this year.
Retained Players: Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha
Players Released: Deepak Hooda, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan
- Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. Three titles and five runners up finishes indicate the consistency with which Chennai plays every year.
The only notable releases by Chennai are Sam Billings and David Wiley. The team has retained the players they usually keep, including captain and franchise face M.S. Dhoni, who hasn’t played professional cricket since the ICC World Cup this summer.
Retained Players: Ambati Rayudu , KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Jagadeesan Narayan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, MS Dhoni, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Suresh Raina
Players Released: Chaitanya Bishnoi, David Willey, Dhruv Shorey, Mohit Sharma, Sam Billings, Scott Kuggeleijn
- Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata has seen their team shaken up on multiple occasions before, and there have been significant changes this year too. The likes of Carlos Brathwaite, Robin Uthappa and Piyush Chawla have all be released and the franchise has opened up slots for 11 players for the upcoming auction.
Retained Players: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine
Released Players: Anrich Nortje, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Lynn, Joe Denly, KC Cariappa, Matt Kelly, Nikhil Naik, Piyush Chawla, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Robin Uthappa, Shrikant Mundhe
- Delhi Capitals
An impressive third place finish in the group stage and winning their eliminator match against Hyderabad proved that Delhi could disrupt the IPL status quo. A loss to Chennai ended their fairytale run, but they will be looking to run it back in 2020.
Delhi made big ticket acquisitions in the off season, trading in R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane.
Retained Players: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer
Players Released: Ankush Bains, B Ayyappa, Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Nathu Singhm
- Mumbai Indians
The Mumbai franchise has left go of established stars like Yuvraj Singh who retired from all formats earlier this year. However, the team has maintained a good mix of young and upcoming talent along with the stars of their 2019 IPL win.
Retained Players: Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McCleneghan, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult
Players Released: Adam Milne, Alzarri Joseph, Barinder Sran, Ben Cutting, Beuran Hendricks, Evin Lewis, Jason Behrendorff, Pankaj Jaswal, Rasikh Dar, Yuvraj Singh
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore is the South Africa of the Indian Premier League. You can bet on them to choke in every season of the tournament. Despite being a very strong team on paper, they somehow manage to disappoint their fans every year.
IPL auctions are scheduled on Thursday, 19 December and RCB would be looking to build a strong bowling line up. They need good death over bowlers along with few all rounders who can take wickets and also chip in a few runs as finishers.
Retained Players: AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahalra
- Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan have made a lot of room through their releases and will definitely be one of the most active teams in this year’s auction. Rajasthan released top bid getter in 2018 and 2019, Jaydev Unadkat along with players like Stuart Binny and Ashton Turner.
Retained Players: Ankit Rajpoot, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Steven Smith, Varun Aaron
Players Released: Aryaman Birla, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Oshane Thomas, Prashant Chopra, Rahul Tripathi, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Sudhesan Midhun
