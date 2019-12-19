IPL Auction 2020 LIVE: How To Watch IPL Live on Hotstar

IPL Auction 2020 has been started and is live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar. 332 players are going to be auctioned on Thursday, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. On Thursday, 19 December in Kolkata, eight of the IPL franchises are going to spend big bucks for their favourite players to be a part of their teams. The excitement among the fans is real and they can't wait for the league to start.

This year’s IPL auction will feature 332 players out of 997 players who had registered for the auction. The list includes 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from associate nations.