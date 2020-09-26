Dean Jones’ Wife Jane Opens up About Her Husband’s Untimely Demise

“My girls and I are devastated and saddened beyond belief to hear of Dean’s death in India. My beautiful husband, the love of my life has lived his life with every bit of energy at his disposal, and he leaves an enormous gap in our lives which can never be filled. He leaves us with so many wonderful memories that will last forever. At this challenging time, when our grief is so raw, we have drawn much consolation from the many messages of goodwill and support from so many people around the world.”

“Given Dean’s special love for the sub-continent, it was especially touching to hear so broadly from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. We are overwhelmed by the scale of the response to the news of his death and we will forever be grateful for that.”

Jones was on commentating duty for the Indian Premier League with the host broadcaster ‘Star Sports’, in India. He was present in the studio till Wednesday night doing what he does best. Jane also thanked former fast bowler Brett Lee, who tried giving a CPR to Jones in his last moments.