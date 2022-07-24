Indian Cricketer Krunal Pandya, Wife Pankhuri Welcome a Baby Boy

Pandya last represented India against Sri Lanka in July 2021. The all-rounder has played five ODIs and 19 T20Is so far and made his debut in 2018 against England.

In this year’s IPL, he made his debut for the Lucknow Super Giants franchise and played a key role in the team’s top four finish in IPL 2022. He also signed with county club Warwickshire on 1 July for the upcoming season of the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Pandya will be available for Warwickshire for the whole Royal London One-Day campaign, making him the third Indian to feature in the ongoing season of the English domestic cricket circuit after batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex) and all-rounder Washington Sundar (Lancashire).