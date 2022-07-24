ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Cricketer Krunal Pandya, Wife Pankhuri Welcome a Baby Boy

The Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder announced the birth of his son and shared pictures on Twitter.

The Quint
Published
Sports
1 min read
Indian Cricketer Krunal Pandya, Wife Pankhuri Welcome a Baby Boy
i

Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday, 24 July, whom they have named Kavir Krunal Pandya.

The Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder announced the birth of his son and shared pictures on Twitter. “Kavir Krunal Pandya,” wrote Krunal in the caption on Twitter.

Pandya married model Pankhuri Sharma in 2017.
Also Read

IPL Franchise Owners Buy All Six Teams in CSA’s New T20 League: Report

IPL Franchise Owners Buy All Six Teams in CSA’s New T20 League: Report
ADVERTISEMENT

Pandya last represented India against Sri Lanka in July 2021. The all-rounder has played five ODIs and 19 T20Is so far and made his debut in 2018 against England.

In this year’s IPL, he made his debut for the Lucknow Super Giants franchise and played a key role in the team’s top four finish in IPL 2022. He also signed with county club Warwickshire on 1 July for the upcoming season of the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Pandya will be available for Warwickshire for the whole Royal London One-Day campaign, making him the third Indian to feature in the ongoing season of the English domestic cricket circuit after batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex) and all-rounder Washington Sundar (Lancashire).

(With inputs from ANI.)

Also Read

Krunal Pandya Signs With Warwickshire for Royal London One-Day Cup

Krunal Pandya Signs With Warwickshire for Royal London One-Day Cup

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×