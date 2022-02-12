Krunal & Hardik Part Ways, Their New Teams Start Bade Miyan-Chote Miyan Banter

The Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, will no longer be on the same IPL team. The duo, who were an integral part of the silverware-winning Mumbai Indians franchise have now gone their own ways—with each of the two brothers in one of the new IPL teams this year.

While Hardik is set to captain the Gujarat Titans, Krunal has been picked at the auction by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crore.