IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Win Toss, Elect to Bowl Against Rajasthan Royals

"No reason other than dew and knowing what to chase," Rahul said at the toss. "Every game is fresh. I am looking to come out and do the job. I will know a target so will try to pace (the innings) to the best of my availability.



He said the team has gelled well and his experience of leadership has been good. "Leadership has been good. We have a good team that makes the job of a captain easy. 9 or 10 of our starters play at the top level, so that makes it easy. They know their roles."



LSG made two changes to the side that beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets on April 7 -- Evin Lewis and Andrew Tye making way for Marcus Stoinis and D Chameera.



Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said, "Nothing to do with the toss so we have a team that can do well with any toss decision. We'll see how this total behaves before we set a target accordingly."



Royals, too, made two changes, bringing in Kuldeep Sen, a right-arm quick from Madhya Pradesh, in place of Navdeep Saini while Rassie van der Dussen replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal.



Playing XIs:



Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (C), Krunal Pandya, K Gowtham, Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi.



Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Paddikal, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

(With IANS Inputs)