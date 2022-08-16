ICC Unveils First-Ever Women's Cricket Future Tours Programme

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, 16 August, announced the first-ever Women's Future Tours Programme (FTP), which could lead to more international cricket in a greater number of countries.

The FTP lists ICC tournaments and bilateral international series as well as other events on the international cricket calendar.

Wasim Khan, ICC general manager of cricket, hailed the approval of the inaugural women's FTP as a turning point for women's cricket.

He said, “This is a huge moment for the women’s game. This FTP not only lends certainty to future cricket tours but also sets the base for a structure that is sure to grow in the coming years.”