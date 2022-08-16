ICC Unveils First-Ever Women's Cricket Future Tours Programme
An FTP lists ICC tournaments as well as other events on the international cricket calendar.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, 16 August, announced the first-ever Women's Future Tours Programme (FTP), which could lead to more international cricket in a greater number of countries.
The FTP lists ICC tournaments and bilateral international series as well as other events on the international cricket calendar.
Wasim Khan, ICC general manager of cricket, hailed the approval of the inaugural women's FTP as a turning point for women's cricket.
He said, “This is a huge moment for the women’s game. This FTP not only lends certainty to future cricket tours but also sets the base for a structure that is sure to grow in the coming years.”
Over 300 international women's games will be played over the course of the upcoming season, including a total of 159 T20Is, 135 ODIs, and seven Test matches.
Prior to the 2025 women's 50-over World Cup in India, teams will compete in three-match bilateral ODI series as part of the ICC Women's Championships from 2022 to 2025.
There are T20I series that correspond to several of these three-game ODI series, and some countries have chosen to play five-game T20I series in addition to the ICC Women's Championships matches.
All bilateral T20I matches contribute to the respective team rankings, which serve as the primary determinant of which teams qualify for ICC global events.
England's next trip to Australia for the multi-format Ashes series is one of the highlights in the women's cricket calendar. It will debut as a stand-alone series in early 2025, with the corresponding men's series following later that year.
List of Major Upcoming ICC Women’s Events
February 2023 – Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa
September/October 2024 – Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh
September/October 2025 – Women's Cricket World Cup in India
June 2026 – Women's T20 World Cup in England
February 2027 – Women's T20 Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka
