India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Chance for India’s Fringe Players to Impress

Sandwiched between Tests and T20s, ODI cricket has been jostling for space for a while now.

West Indies came to India for three ODIs and as many T20s in February and the two teams meet again for a total of eight limited overs games (five T20s).

In a T20 World Cup year, ODIs anyway assume less significance but players who will be getting the opportunity in the absence of senior players would be eager to make an impact.