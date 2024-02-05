Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Rohit Hails ‘Champion’ Bumrah After Match-Winning Spell

Jasprit Bumrah's remarkable figures of 9-91 in the Vizag Test propelled the hosts to a resounding 106-run victory on the fourth day of the second India vs England Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.

Bumrah, whose exceptional spell of 6-45 provided India with a crucial 171-run first-innings lead, once again stood out with his figures of 3-46. These figures also rank as the second-best by an Indian fast-bowler against England.

His match-winning performance drew praise from Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who hailed him as a 'champion player'.

“He is a champion player for us,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.