Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Rohit Hails ‘Champion’ Bumrah After Match-Winning Spell

Jasprit Bumrah's remarkable figures of 9-91 in the Vizag Test propelled the hosts to a resounding 106-run victory on the fourth day of the second India vs England Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.
Bumrah, whose exceptional spell of 6-45 provided India with a crucial 171-run first-innings lead, once again stood out with his figures of 3-46. These figures also rank as the second-best by an Indian fast-bowler against England.
His match-winning performance drew praise from Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who hailed him as a 'champion player'.
“He is a champion player for us,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.
Discussing his performance, the fast bowler expressed his indifference towards statistics, considering them to be nothing more than additional weight on his shoulders.
“I don't look at numbers. As a youngster I did that and it made me excited. But now it's an added baggage,” he said.
Additionally, Bumrah shared that the yorker delivery was the first technique he mastered when he was starting out in his cricket journey.
“As a youngster that is the first delivery I learned (yorker). Had seen the legends of the game. Waqar, Wasim and even Zaheer Khan. We're going through a transition so I feel it's my responsibility to help them in any way I can.”
When questioned how he feels when compared to his English counterpart James Anderson, the 30-year-old said that if someone does well, he appreciates it.
“I'm a fast bowling fan. If somebody's doing well, kudos to them. I look at the situation, at the wicket and think what are my options. I should not be a one-trick pony,” he concluded.
Meanwhile, Jaiswal said he enjoyed playing in the match and the wonderful battles in it. “One of the best moments when you win for your country. We were focusing on our process, what we can do. Focus on our fielding and follow the process, and it went well.”
“Day four pitch had cracks, there was seam (movement). It's hard playing the fourth innings. Absolutely different (in playing white ball from red ball), the field, and ball, mindset is different. I try to play my shots and have good intent. The way Bumrah bowled, it was incredible to watch. He bowled really well in the first innings as well. Wonderful team to be part of."
