India vs Australia Women's Hockey 2023: Players, Schedule & Live Streaming

Check the full schedule, players list, and live streaming details for the India vs Australia Women's Hockey tour

The Indian women's hockey team is all set for its 2023 tour of Australia. The team will play five matches as part of the tour. All the matches will be played at the MATE Stadium in Adelaide. The first match of the Australia tour is scheduled for today, Thursday, 18 May 2023.

The tour is part of the Indian women’s hockey team’s preparation for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China which will be held in September-October of 2023. The India vs Australia women’s hockey matches can be watched live on TV in India.

India is going to play three matches against the senior Australian national team and two games against the Australia A team. The Indian hockey team will be captained by goalkeeper Savita Punia while Deep Grace Ekka will take reigns as the vice-captain.

The Indian women’s hockey team holds the eighth position while Australian team holds the third position in the world. Let's have a look at the squad, schedule, and live streaming details of the India vs Australia women's hockey 2023.

India vs Australia Women's Hockey 2023: Squad

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam 

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita, Gurjit Kaur

Midfielders: Nisha, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Sharmila Dev

India vs Australia Women's Hockey 2023: Full Schedule

May 18, Thursday: India vs Australia at 14:15 IST

May 20, Saturday: India vs Australia at 14:15 IST

May 21, Sunday: India vs Australia at 13:45 IST

May 25, Thursday: India vs Australia A at 14:15 IST

May 27, Saturday: India vs Australia A at 14:15 IST. (ANI)

India vs Australia Women's Hockey 2023: Live Streaming

Live streaming of the Indian women’s hockey team’s matches vs Australia and Australia A will be available on the watch.hockey platform.

The matches will be live streamed on the DD Sports TV channel in India.

