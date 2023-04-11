Indian Women's Ice Hockey Team To Participate in Asia & Oceania Championship

"It's truly a proud moment for all of us at the Ice Hockey Association of India as our girls prepare to compete at yet another major global championship. Our goal is to ensure that more people across the country see ice hockey as the serious competitive sport it is and not just a winter recreational game. India has huge potential when it comes to winter sports, and we're glad that Royal Enfield has agreed to be a partner in our efforts to grow this sport and enable our players to compete with the best," Harjinder Singh Jindi, General Secretary, Ice Hockey Association of India was quoted as saying in a media release.

Notably, the 18 women from the Union Territory of Ladakh and two from the state of Himachal Pradesh are at the spearhead of a sport that has grown in popularity over the past decade in these mountainous regions.

Owing to the natural formation of ice through the winter months, the sport of Ice Hockey has steadily gained popularity and is passionately played, not only as winter entertainment but also as a serious sport.