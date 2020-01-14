India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Online

The last time when Australia faced the Indian cricket team in the latter’s home ground for a five-match ODI series, they wen on to bag it 3-2 despite being down 0-2 after the first two matches.

The loss, faced by the Indian cricket team, will be present in the minds of both the teams as well as the people present in the stadium with unflinching confidence and the passion to win.

If you want to watch the live telecast of the first thrilling match between India and Australia, check below the details and some frequently asked questions.