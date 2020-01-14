India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Online
After an incredible win in the three-match T20 series against the Sri Lankan team, it has been a great start of the year for the Indian cricket team as they are all set and confident to take over Australia in a three-match ODI series starting from 14 January 2020. This is the first ODI series Australia is playing after the 2019 World Cup.
The last time when Australia faced the Indian cricket team in the latter’s home ground for a five-match ODI series, they wen on to bag it 3-2 despite being down 0-2 after the first two matches.
The loss, faced by the Indian cricket team, will be present in the minds of both the teams as well as the people present in the stadium with unflinching confidence and the passion to win.
If you want to watch the live telecast of the first thrilling match between India and Australia, check below the details and some frequently asked questions.
When will the 1st ODI between India and Australia begin?
India vs Australia 1st ODI match will start from 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday, January 14.
Where can I watch India vs Australia 1st ODI live on TV?
India vs Australia 1st ODI can be watched on the Star Sports Network and DD Sports.
How can I watch India vs Australia 1st ODI online?
India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be telecasted LIVE on Hotstar.
Where can I follow India vs Australia 1st ODI live updates?
You can follow live updates and scores for India vs Australia 1st ODI on www.thequint.com/sports
Where will India vs Australia 1st ODI be played?
India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be hosted by The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
India vs Australia 1st ODI Squads
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
