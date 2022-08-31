Asia Cup 2022: India Beat Hong Kong by 40 Runs, Qualify for Super Four

India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs in their second Asia Cup 2022 fixture on Wednesday, 31 August. With this victory, India remained at the top of the Group A standings and have also qualified for the 'Super Four' stage.

Sent into bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India scored 192/2, with Virat Kohli (59*) and Suryakumar Yadav (68*) being the team's main contributors.

India had a sedate start to the game, with both openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma struggling to get a move on. The skipper could only score 21 runs before losing his wicket to Ayush Shukla, and while Rahul scored 36 runs, he ended up facing 39 deliveries.