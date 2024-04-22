How Much Will Gukesh Earn for Winning the 2024 Candidates Tournament?

In a feat that surpasses even the legendary Garry Kasparov, Gukesh now holds the title of the youngest-ever champion of the Candidates Tournament, a record previously held by Kasparov since 1984. Hailing from Chennai, Gukesh follows in the footsteps of chess icon Viswanathan Anand as only the second Indian player to triumph in this prestigious competition.

Moreover, Gukesh's remarkable achievement means he will now face off against the defending champion, China's Ding Liren, at the 2024 World Chess Championship.