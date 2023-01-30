Coach Graham Reid Resigns After India's Early Exit From Men's Hockey World Cup

Reid and his team of support staff have been part of the Indian Team's historic bronze medal feat at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, silver Commonwealth Games medal in 2022, as well as securing third place in the FIH Hockey Pro League season in 2021/22.



Among Reid's successful outings as a chief coach with the team includes the FIH Series Final title victory in 2019 and qualifying for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 by beating Russia in the Qualifiers in Bhubaneswar back in 2019.



Talking about his stint with the Indian side since 2019, Reid said, "It is now time for me to step aside and hand over the reins to the next management. It has been an honour and privilege to work with the team and Hockey India and I have enjoyed every moment of this epic journey. I wish the team all the very best."



Having accepted Reid's resignation along with that of Greg Clark and Mitchell Pemberton, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "India will always have gratitude towards Graham Reid and his team of support staff who have brought good results to the country, particularly the Olympic Games. As all journeys move to different phases, it is now time for us to move on towards a new approach for our team."



Reid has helped the team develop as a strong defensive unit and they displayed that progress at the World Cup as they finished undefeated in regulation time, losing to New Zealand in a Sudden death shoot-out in the Crossover stage.



Hockey India will now initiate the process for the appointment of a new coach as they have a break before India's next round of FIH Pro League matches. Early selection of a new coach will help India prepare well for the Asian Games in China in September this year as that is a qualifying event for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.