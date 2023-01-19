Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table: Belgium & Germany in Top 3 in Pool B
Germany, Korea, and Belgium are in the top 3 after the Day 4 matches in Pool B.
The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 has become extremely interesting after the day 4 matches on Tuesday, 17 January 2023. The finals are scheduled to take place on 29 January 2023. The matches are being played between various teams in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, featuring 16 top teams from across the globe to fight it out for the coveted title.
The 16 teams in the 2023 Hockey World Cup are divided into four groups - Pool A, B, C, and D - with four teams in each pool. There are changes in the points table for pool B with teams Belgium, Germany, Japan, and South Korea. Let's know in detail about the game and the updates standing with the help of the points table given below.
Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table for Day 4
|Points Table Pool A
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1*
|Australia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|11
|3
|8
|2**
|Argentina
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|3
|1
|3**
|France
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|9
|-7
|4
|South Africa
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|-2
|Points Table Pool B
|1*
|Belgium
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|7
|2
|5
|2**
|Germany
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|5
|2
|3
|3**
|Japan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|4
|South Korea
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|5
|-4
|Points Table Pool C
|1*
|Netherlands
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|8
|0
|8
|2**
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|5
|-2
|3**
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|Chile
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|6
|-3
|Points Table Pool D
|1*
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|5
|0
|5
|2**
|India
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3**
|Spain
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|3
|2
|4
|Wales
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|10
|-9
Belgium and Germany have achieved the top three of the Hockey World Cup 2023 points table for Pool B with a draw in their match day 4. The two teams scored two goals each.
Wellen Niklas and Grambusch Tom were the goal-scorers for Germany, while Charlier Cédric and Wegnez Victor scored for Belgium. Belgium holds the top spot in the Hockey World Cup 2023 points table for Pool B with four points and a score difference of +5.
Germany holds the second position in the Pool with four points from two matches. Their score difference is +3.
Only the team on the top of the table will get into the quarterfinals of the mega event. Germany will want to win their final group-stage match against Japan by a big margin, hoping for Belgium's match to go their way.
Korea attained third spot in the Hockey World Cup 2023 points table for Pool B with a victory over Japan on Tuesday. The match in Bhubaneswar saw Korea register a 2-1 win.
Japan have been virtually eliminated from the tournament after their defeat against Korea. They will have to beat Germany by a big margin in their final group-stage match to keep themselves in the tournament.
