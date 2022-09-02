Glamorgan Confirm Shubman Gill's Signing for Last 4 County Championship Matches

"Shubman is a fantastic addition to the squad as we enter the back end of the County Championship. He is one of the most exciting young batters in the world and already has experience of batting in these conditions during his time with India."



"With Colin and Marnus away, we needed to strengthen the top-order during and with his international pedigree, Shubman is the ideal cover," said Mark Wallace, Director of Cricket, Glamorgan.



In first-class cricket, Gill has struck 2,877 runs, with seven centuries and averages 53.27. He was also the vice-captain of India's U19 World Cup-winning side in 2018 and was the tournament's second-highest run-scorer apart from being Player of the Tournament.



Glamorgan have home matches against Worcestershire and Derbyshire, as well as away games against Middlesex and Sussex, as they push for promotion to Division One in the closing stages of this year's County Championship.