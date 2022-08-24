Shubman Gill Recalls Yuvraj Singh’s Advice That Helped Him Hit Maiden ODI Ton

Talented India batter Shubman Gill said former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had told him to bat through once he is well set, an advice which paid off as he smashed his maiden ODI hundred during the third match against Zimbabwe here.

Gill on Monday slammed 130 off 97 balls with the help of 15 boundaries and one six to steer India to a 13-run win and a 3-0 series sweep against Zimbabwe.

His innings earned him accolades from several former players, including Yuvraj, who had taken to twitter to lavish praise on him.