Warwickshire Sign Mohammed Siraj for Last Three Matches of County Championship

Siraj, 28, is best known for his ability to swing the ball both ways and as of now, has picked 40 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 30.77. In first-class cricket, Siraj has taken 194 wickets in 52 matches at an average of 24.90.



"Siraj is a fantastic addition to the squad and we can't wait to welcome him to Warwickshire. He is one of the best fast bowlers in the world right now and his knowledge and experience will help bring an added dimension to our line-up."



"It's been clear that we needed to strengthen our bowling attack for the crucial run-in period and I'm excited to see what Siraj can do in these three games," said Paul Farbrace, Director of Cricket at Warwickshire.