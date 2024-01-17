Tajikistan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2024: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming?

Group A teams of Tajikistan and Qatar will face each other on Wednesday, 17 January, in the group stage match. The match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium. This is the second group stage match of Qatar after winning their first match against Lebanon at the Lusail Stadium. The reigning champions Qatar are currently leading the AFC Asian Cup Points Table with 3 points.
Tajikistan played their first match against China at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, which ended in a goalless draw. To qualify for the knockout stage, the team needs to score at least one goal in today's match, and defeat Lebanon in their last group stage match. Let us check out Tajikistan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, and telecast details below.
When is the Tajikistan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match?
The Tajikistan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will be played on 17 January 2024.
Where is the Tajikistan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match?
The Tajikistan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.
At What Time Will the Tajikistan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match Start?
The Tajikistan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will start at 8 pm IST today.
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Tajikistan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match?
The Tajikistan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
How To Watch the Live Telecast of Tajikistan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match?
The Tajikistan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Network.
