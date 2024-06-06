Thank You To Each One of You – Sunil Chhetri Bids Adieu to International Career

After concluding his remarkable 19-year international football journey, India's revered captain Sunil Chhetri expressed his gratitude towards his fans, acknowledging that their unwavering support had been instrumental throughout his career.
Upon the conclusion of the match, the 39-year-old was facilitated with awards and mementos, surrounded by his family. Reflecting on the moment, an emotional Chhetri shared his sentiments:
For the ones who have followed me in my career, for the ones who have seen me in videos, for the ones who have taken autographs, for the ones who have been my old-time supporters, thanks to everyone. These 19 years would not have been possible without each and every one of you, and I genuinely mean it. For everyone who's here, thank you so much.Sunil Chhetri
As the legendary footballer circled the stadium, soaking in the atmosphere one last time, the Indian national team stood in appreciation, applauding one of the greatest players to don the Blue Tigers' jersey. A guard of honor was formed, bringing tears to the skipper's eyes.
Chhetri will retire with 151 appearances, 94 goals and numerous other achievements to his name.
Meanwhile, India's fixture against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier and AFC Asian Cup 2027 joint qualification on Thursday concluded in a goalless draw.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)