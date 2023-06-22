‘Will Do It Again to Protect Our Boys’: Stimac on Scuffle With Pakistani Players

Indian national men's football team head coach Igor Stimac has justified his actions during India's 4-0 victory over Pakistan in their opening Group A match of the SAFF Championship 2023 at Sri Kanteerava Stadium, by explaining how he had to intervene during a tense moment, so as to protect his team from "unjustified decisions".

The highly-anticipated match between the two rivals witnessed a significant amount of drama, with Stimac being shown a red card due to his actions.