SAFF Championship 2023: India Qualify for Final by Beating Lebanon on Penalties

Nader Matar had the opportunity to put Lebanon in the lead in the first minute itself, after being played into the six-yard box. His volley, however, lacked any semblance of control and flew off into the Bengaluru night.

Weathering the early storm, India looked to change the tempo of the game, as they tried to keep the ball and slow down the pace. Mehtab picked up an early booking, as he tried to keep Hassan Maatouk out.

The Blue Tigers soon altered their system, pushing Jeakson Singh back between the two centre-backs while in possession. More importantly, it was when they were out of possession that they really tightened the screws on Lebanon, pressing high with captain Sunil Chhetri leading from the front.

India came closest to taking the lead with three minutes of regulation time left when a dangerous corner by Mahesh Naorem struck Zain on the head and the ball proceeded to crash into the woodwork. Udanta Singh soon replaced Ashique Kuruniyan in injury time, before the referee blew the long whistle, which meant that the two teams would have another 30 minutes to decide the matter.