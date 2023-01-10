Roberto Martinez Appointed as Portugal’s National Football Team Coach

On Monday, 9 January, The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) announced Roberto Martinez as the new Portugal national football team coach until the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Martinez coached the Belgium national team for more than six years, starting in August 2016. During his reign, the "Red Devils" held the top position in the FIFA world rankings for more than three years, reports Xinhua. He also took Belgium to third place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia