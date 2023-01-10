Roberto Martinez Appointed as Portugal’s National Football Team Coach
Roberto Martinez has stated he wants to have a discussion with star forward, Cristiano Ronaldo.
On Monday, 9 January, The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) announced Roberto Martinez as the new Portugal national football team coach until the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Martinez coached the Belgium national team for more than six years, starting in August 2016. During his reign, the "Red Devils" held the top position in the FIFA world rankings for more than three years, reports Xinhua. He also took Belgium to third place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
The president of the FPF, Fernando Gomes, stated that Martinez was his first and only option to lead the national team because he had "the desired profile" and the ability to lead Portugal "in the decisions of major competitions."
"He would have to be ambitious, knowledgeable about international football, used to training players at the highest level, and with experience in major leagues and national teams. The place of birth of the new coach was never relevant," said Gomes.
Martinez Wants to ‘Sit Down and Talk’ With Cristiano Ronaldo
In his first words since being appointed, Martinez said, " I am delighted to be able to represent one of the most talented teams in the world,” Martínez .I understand there are great expectations but I also understand there is a very large team [at the federation] and together we will achieve our goals.”
He added, “I want to contact all 26 players who were at the last World Cup and Cristiano is a player on that list,” he said he would “sit down and talk” with the forward.
The 49-year-old Spaniard is the third foreigner to coach the Portuguese national team, having already worked at English clubs Swansea, Wigan, and Everton.
He succeeds Fernando Santos, who led the Portuguese national team since 2014, having won Euro 2016 and the 2019 European Nations League. Portugal were stunned by Morocco in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, causing Santos to step down from his job.
