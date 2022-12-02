FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium Exit From Group Stage, Croatia Advance To Last 16

Belgium Rue Missed Opportunities

The opening half produced next to nothing in the way of notable action, barring a penalty awarded to Croatia but overturned by the VAR.



Romelu Lukaku, who replaced Dries Mertens at half-time, came into the game with intent and immediately brought additional energy to the Belgium side.



But his missed opportunities in the second half proved costly, with each one bringing an audible collective groan from the stands and Inter Milan striker punched the dugout in frustration after the final whistle.

Croatia, despite looking unconvincing, did just about enough to make it to the next round.

The golden Belgian generation led by Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku probably missed the last chance of winning a World Cup after they failed to break the deadlock against Croatia despite several clear chances in the second half.