PSG Coach Confirms Lionel Messi Will Leave at The End of This Season

The Argentine star arrived in the French capital in the summer of 2021 as a free agent, with a grand welcoming ceremony, which saw thousands of PSG supporters gathered in front of the Parc des Princes to greet one of the greatest footballers of all time.

But the honeymoon period came to an end several months later after PSG's humiliating exit from the French Cup in the round of 16, followed by a two-leg defeat to Real Madrid in the same stage of the Champions League.

Messi's relationship with PSG supporters got worse this year after PSG again was knocked out in the round of 16, both in the French Cup and Champions League.