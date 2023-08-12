ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Football Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Leagues Cup 2023: Lionel Messi on Target Again as Inter Miami Reach Semi-Finals

Leagues Cup 2023: Lionel Messi on Target Again as Inter Miami Reach Semi-Finals

Inter-Miami defeated Charlotte by a 4-0 margin to qualify for the semi-final stage of Leagues Cup 2023.

IANS
Published
Football
1 min read
Leagues Cup 2023: Lionel Messi on Target Again as Inter Miami Reach Semi-Finals
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi scored his eighth goal in five matches with Inter Miami, as the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit reached the Leagues Cup semifinals with a 4-0 home win over Charlotte.

Josef Martinez put the hosts ahead with a penalty and Finland international winger Robert Taylor doubled the advantage by sweeping home a first-time effort after Deandre Yedlin's cross on Friday, 11 August.

Also Read

WFI Election: Race Between Brij Bhushan's Aide Sanjay Singh & Anita Sheoran

WFI Election: Race Between Brij Bhushan's Aide Sanjay Singh & Anita Sheoran
ADVERTISEMENT
Adilson Malanda gifted Inter Miami their third goal when he turned the ball into his own net before Argentina captain Messi latched onto Leonardo Campana's cross to side-foot home from the edge of the six-yard box four minutes from time, Xinhua reported.

The result at DRV PNL stadium in Fort Lauderdale means Inter Miami will meet Philadelphia away on Tuesday for a place in the final.

In other quarterfinal fixtures on Friday, Nashville won 5-0 at home to Minnesota, Philadelphia edged to a 1-0 home win over Queretaro and Monterrey prevailed 3-2 at Los Angeles FC.

The Leagues Cup is an annual competition featuring clubs from the United States, Canada and Mexico.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and football

Topics:  Lionel Messi   MLS 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×