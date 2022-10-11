FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Begins Today: When & Where to Watch Live Streaming
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: The world cup is scheduled to begin today, Tuesday, 11 October.
The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup is all set to formally begin on Tuesday, 11 October. It is going to be a showpiece event to showcase Indian football to the world. Viewers are extremely excited to watch the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. They are curious to know the live streaming details in India so that they can watch the match live from anywhere they want. We have all the details for our readers so that they can watch all the matches.
It is important to note that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup is the second time that a global event on such a grand scale involving football is being organized in the country. Viewers in India are eager to know more about the world cup that is scheduled to begin on Tuesday. We have the updates.
Here are all the important details you should know about the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup before the match takes place today, 11 October. Keep reading to know the date, time, venue, and live streaming updates.
When will India's matches during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup be played?
Let's take a look at the complete schedule of India's matches here:
Match 1: India vs USA will be played on 11 October at 8 pm.
Match 2: India vs Morocco will be played on 14 October at 8 pm.
Match 3: India vs Brazil will be played on 17 October at 8 pm.
Take note of the match dates and timings if you want to watch all three matches.
What is the venue of India's matches?
The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India matches are scheduled to be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odhisha.
Where to watch the matches on TV in India?
Viewers in India can watch the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup live on the Sports18 channel on the scheduled dates.
Where to watch the live streaming of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India?
Viewers in India can watch the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup live streaming on the Voot Select App and on JioTV. They can watch the matches sitting at home.
