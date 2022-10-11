FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Begins Today: When & Where to Watch Live Streaming

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup is all set to formally begin on Tuesday, 11 October. It is going to be a showpiece event to showcase Indian football to the world. Viewers are extremely excited to watch the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. They are curious to know the live streaming details in India so that they can watch the match live from anywhere they want. We have all the details for our readers so that they can watch all the matches.

It is important to note that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup is the second time that a global event on such a grand scale involving football is being organized in the country. Viewers in India are eager to know more about the world cup that is scheduled to begin on Tuesday. We have the updates.