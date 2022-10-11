India vs USA Live Score, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: India Face Uphill Battle

The Indian U-17 women’s football team will start their 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup campaign by taking on the USA U-17 side on Tuesday, 11 October, at Bhubaneshwar’s Kalinga Stadium.

This will not only be the young tigresses’ debut outing in this competition, but will also mark the first occasion of a FIFA women’s tournament being held in India. Under the stewardship of Swedish coach Thomas Dennerby, the youngsters started practicing together only in February this year.

Despite their inexperience, Dennerby’s girls have inspired hope in recent months. They played out a 0-0 draw against the Faroe Islands in July before losing out on penalties, and then went on to put up a spirited display in a 3-1 defeat against Sweden.

The challenge they will be up against in the first match, however, could be considered Sisyphean. The Americans are the five-time champions of the CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship, while they also made it to the final in the 2008 edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. They are being coached by Natalia Astrain, who previously was associated with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.