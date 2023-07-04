India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 Final Live Updates: Kick-Off at 7:30pm

Head coach Igor Stimac is still unavailable owing to his two-game suspension, but having served his time out of action, veteran centre-back Sandesh Jhingan is back in the Indian starting XI.

He replaces Mehtab Singh, whereas the full-back pairing has been changed too, with Nikhil Poojary and Akash Mishra replacing Pritam Kotal and Subhasish Bose respectively. Ashique Kuruniyan, meanwhile, retains his place, with Naorem Mahesh Singh on the bench.

India starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra; Anirudh Thapa, Jeakson Singh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan; Sunil Chhetri.