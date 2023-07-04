SAFF C'ship Final: India's Solid Defence Up Against Kuwait's Attacking Flair

Gawali lifted the SAFF Championship trophy twice as a player -– first in 2005, in Karachi, and then in 2011 in New Delhi. But winning it as a coach will be a remarkable feat for the former central defender, especially with the quality of the teams in this edition.

"This one is going to be more difficult (to win). Kuwait are a good opponent, and the competition has been tough. Back then, we only played against SAFF teams. Winning in Karachi in 2005 was very enjoyable, but if we win tomorrow, the joy will be of a different level," he said.

Gawali's counterpart in the current team, Sandesh Jhingan, who missed the semifinal due to suspension, cannot wait to step onto the pitch for the summit clash and win his first SAFF title. In his absence, Mehtab Singh and Anwar Ali marshalled the defence, leading India to yet another clean sheet.

"I missed being on the pitch. You don't want to miss the big games, but that's how football is sometimes," Jhingan was quoted as saying in a release by AIFF in a story on its website on Monday.

"But I think the team did really well. Sitting out there watching the game, I didn't feel they missed me much. Mehtab, Anwar and the whole backline did well," he said.

Watching from the stands alongside Stimac and Rahim Ali (who will also be back for the final), Jhingan shared that they had full faith in his teammates' ability to overcome Lebanon again as they did in Bhubaneswar last month.

"To be honest, I was pretty confident we would get through. I was preparing for the final. Now, the whole focus is on Kuwait. They have been the toughest team to face in the last 8-10 games we've played. It's going to be difficult, and we're looking forward to it. God bless we win it and make you all happy," hoped Jhingan.