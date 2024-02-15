India Slip to 117 From 102 in Latest FIFA Rankings After Asian Cup Debacle

The Indian men’s national football team fell to 117th place in the latest FIFA rankings after its AFC Asian Cup debacle. India slipped 15 spots from 102 in the latest edition of the FIFA men’s world ranking released on Thursday, following the team’s first-round exit from the continental tournament in Doha, last month.

There is plenty of movement further down the standings following the matches contested in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations and the AFC Asian Cup. Amongst the African sides, Ivory Coast jumped 10 spots to be placed 39th, reaping the rewards of their continental triumph on home soil, secured following an eventful AFCON campaign.