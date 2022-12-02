WC 2022: Frappart Becomes the First Female Referee To Officiate Men’s WC Match

Yamashita Yoshimi, Salima Mukunsanga To Join Frappart

Besides, two other women referees are on the brink of history as they look set to officiate at the men's football World Cup in the coming days after Frappart.



Yamashita Yoshimi and Salima Mukansanga have all been named among the 36 referees selected for the tournament that concludes on December 18.

They will also be joined by Neuza Back of Brazil, Mexico's Karen Diaz Medina and American Kathryn Nesbitt who are headed to the World Cup as three of 69 assistant referees. Japanese Yamashita is set to appear at a second consecutive World Cup after officiating the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. She also took charge at the 2020 Olympic Games, held in 2021, in a game between the USA and Sweden.



Yamashita is another one who has set her own records on the referees front this year. She officiated the AFC Champions League between Melbourne City and Jeonnam Dragons, and the FC Tokyo and Kyoto Sanga match of the J1 League - becoming the first female referee to do so.