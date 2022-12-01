FIFA WC 2022: Frappart To Become 1st Woman Referee To Officiate Men’s WC Game

History will be made at Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday, 1 December, as Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to officiate a men’s FIFA World Cup game. Frappart will referee the Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany.

The French referee will be aided by an all-female team, featuring Brazil’s Neuza Back and Mexico’s Karen Diaz Medina, with USA’s Kathryn Nesbitt assisting her.