FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain Score Seven Past Costa Rica in Campaign Opener

We Are Not Going to Relax: Luis Enrique

Following their fantastic start, Spain will now take on Germany on Sunday, 27 November. It will be a difficult game, considering Germany will fight for their lives after suffering a shock defeat against Japan in their first clash. Spain's head coach Luis Enrique, however, is confident that his players will not relax.

"I know this team isn't going to relax. We are going to play Germany and we are going to try and do the same. We will always try and play out games the same way," he said, reports Xinhua.

"I have no doubt that we will have the same intensity and maybe more, because Germany is a side that motivates us," added Enrique.