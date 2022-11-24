FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain Score Seven Past Costa Rica in Campaign Opener
FIFA World Cup 2022: Gavi became became the youngest player since Brazil's Pele to score a World Cup goal.
Spain virtually steamrolled a feeble Costa Rica 7-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E match at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Wednesday, 23 November.
Spanish fans could not have it better on a pleasant evening in Doha as Costa Rica failed to even take a shot at the goal, suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Europeans.
Teenage star Gavi, who also plays for Barcelona, became the youngest player since Brazil's Pele to score a World Cup goal.
The young midfielder he confidently steered home the ball in the 74th minute, taking his side ahead by four goals to nil. The Costa Ricans were unable to put up any resistance against a rampaging attack by the men in red since Dani Olmo's 11th minute goal that put Spain ahead 1-0.
Costa Rica players were found fumbling with just 18 per cent ball possession and 12 fouls out of 20 in the match.
Ferran Torres scored twice - in the 31st minute and 54th minute, the first with a penalty. The other scorers were Asensio (21'), Soler (90') and Morata (90+2').
We Are Not Going to Relax: Luis Enrique
Following their fantastic start, Spain will now take on Germany on Sunday, 27 November. It will be a difficult game, considering Germany will fight for their lives after suffering a shock defeat against Japan in their first clash. Spain's head coach Luis Enrique, however, is confident that his players will not relax.
"I know this team isn't going to relax. We are going to play Germany and we are going to try and do the same. We will always try and play out games the same way," he said, reports Xinhua.
"I have no doubt that we will have the same intensity and maybe more, because Germany is a side that motivates us," added Enrique.
