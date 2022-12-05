FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe’s Brace Helps France Storm Into Quarters

Earlier, Poland had a huge chance in the first half but France's midfield did a great job at cutting the feeding line to star striker Robert Lewandowski and the defense withstood the challenge.

The Poles had three chances in the space of five seconds. French keeper Hugo Lloris making his 142nd appearance, now tied with Lilian Thuram as France's most-capped player made his experience matter when he made a superb quick save to deny Piotr Zielinski.

Bartosz Bereszynski played a neat one-two with Przemyslaw Frankowski, aided by smart off-the-ball movement from Lewandowski, and got round the back on the left. His cutback deflected invitingly towards the onrushing Zielinski, who smashed a shot straight at Hugo Lloris's left thigh from about 13 yards.

Zielinski's follow-up was blocked by Hernandez, and then the second follow-up from Kaminski was cleared off the line by Raphael Varane. Zielinski's was the big chance, and he should have scored. He sweet-spotted it, sure, but it was straight at Lloris.