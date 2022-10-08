No, This Graphic is Not an Official Release For 2022 FIFA World Cup

A graphic saying "Qatar welcomes you", which mentions several acts that should be avoided in the country, is being widely circulated on social media platforms.

The claim comes ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled to be held in Qatar, attracting visitors from around the world. The claim is being shared to indicate that refraining from such behaviour will show their respect for Qatar's culture and religion.

However, neither was the graphic uploaded on any official source, nor any such advisory has been issued by the official board.

Further, we found a tweet by the official Twitter handle of the tournament called 'Road to 2022', which mentions that the graphic is factually inaccurate and was not uploaded by an official source.