India vs Brazil FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: Live Streaming Channel & App

India is all set to play against Brazil in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 today, Monday, 17 October. Viewers are excited to watch the match between India vs Brazil on Monday. India is hoping to defeat Brazil after back-to-back losses against USA and Morocco. It will be fun to watch both teams play against each other. The match is scheduled to take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Viewers can watch the live stream of India vs Brazil match as well.

Here are the live streaming details of the India vs Brazil FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022.