FIFA U17 WC: Past Hardships, Nitu & Ankita Offer Hope to Young Women Footballers

The air around the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubhaneshwar, Odisha was filled with excitement and energy as fireworks lightened up the sky to signal the start of the FIFA under-17 women’s World Cup opener between India and USA.

A proud moment indeed for the young Indian girls who lined up in front of a capacity home crowd that arrived to back their national team. After an electrifying start to the tournament, the mood, however, turned sombre when the game ended in a 0-8 loss for India.

As the scoreline suggests, the hosts were completely outplayed by the opposition, who recorded their biggest win in U-17 women's World Cup history. The glaring disparity in terms of performance between both sides was visibly evident throughout the match.