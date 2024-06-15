Euro 2024: Switzerland Start Their Campaign With a 3-1 Victory Over Hungary

To many fans’ surprises, Switzerland started their campaign in the European Championship (Euro 2024) with an impressive 3-1 victory over Hungary at the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday.

Kwado Duah made a fairytale beginning at the Euros as he scored the opening goal in the 12th minute of the game. Michel Aebischer put the young forward through on goal who calmly put the ball in the bottom left corner of the goal.