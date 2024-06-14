ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Euro Cup 2024: Start Date, Full Schedule, Live Telecast, Live Streaming In India

Euro Cup 2024: Know when will the tournament start, schedule, and how can fans watch the live streaming in India

Euro Cup 2024: The UEFA Euro 2024 final tournament is scheduled to take place from 15 June to 15 July 2024. The group stage matches will be played till 26 June, with the knockout stage beginning on 29 June.

As the host nation, Germany are seeded in Group A and will occupy position A1. The host Germany will play in the opening match against Scotland at the Munich Football Arena on 15 June, Saturday.

The top two in each of the six final tournament groups will proceed to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.

In the first round of Euro Cup 2024, the teams in each group will play one match each in a round-robin format. The top two teams, from each group will qualify for the round of 16, which is also know as pre-quarterfinals, a knockout round.

The remaining four teams for the pre-quarters will be filled by top third-ranked teams from six groups. The winners of the pre-quarterfinals will lock horns in round of 8, known as quarterfinals. The winners of quarterfinals will qualify for the semifinals and subsequently the semis winner clash in the grand finale.

Euro Cup 2024: Groups & Teams

24 teams are divided in six groups with each having six teams in the following manner :

Group A : Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B : Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C : Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D : Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E : Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czechia, also known Czech Republic

Euro Cup 2024: Full Schedule

MatchVenueDate (Indian Time)Time (IST)
Group stage
Germany vs ScotlandMunich15 June 202412:30 AM
Hungary vs SwitzerlandCologne15 June 20246:30 PM
Spain vs CroatiaBerlin15 June 20249:30 PM
Italy vs AlbaniaDortmund16 June 202412:30 AM
Poland vs NetherlandsHamburg16 June 20246:30 PM
Slovenia vs DenmarkStuttgart16 June 20249:30 PM
Serbia vs EnglandGelsenkirchen17 June 202412:30 AM
Romania vs UkraineMunich17 June 20246:30 PM
Belgium vs SlovakiaFrankfurt17 June 20249:30 PM
Austria vs FranceDusseldorf18 June 202412:30 AM
Turkey vs GeorgiaDortmund18 June 20249:30 PM
Portugal vs Czech RepublicLeipzig19 June 202412:30 AM
Croatia vs AlbaniaHamburg19 June 20246:30 PM
Germany vs HungaryStuttgart19 June 20249:30 PM
Scotland vs SwitzerlandCologne20 June 202412:30 AM
Slovenia vs SerbiaMunich20 June 20246:30 PM
Denmark vs EnglandFrankfurt20 June 20249:30 PM
Spain vs ItalyGelsenkirchen21 June 202412:30 AM
Slovakia vs UkraineDusseldorf21 June 20246:30 PM
Poland vs AustriaBerlin21 June 20249:30 PM
Netherlands vs FranceLeipzig22 June 202412:30 AM
Georgia vs Czech RepublicHamburg22 June 20246:30 PM
Turkey vs PortugalDortmund22 June 20249:30 PM
Belgium vs RomaniaCologne23 June 202412:30 AM
Switzerland vs GermanyFrankfurt24 June 202412:30 AM
Scotland vs HungaryStuttgart24 June 202412:30 AM
Albania vs SpainDusseldorf25 June 202412:30 AM
Croatia vs ItalyLeipzig25 June 202412:30 AM
France vs PolandDortmund25 June 20249:30 PM
Netherlands vs AustriaBerlin25 June 20249:30 PM
Denmark vs SerbiaMunich26 June 202412:30 AM
England vs SloveniaCologne26 June 202412:30 AM
Slovakia vs RomaniaFrankfurt26 June 20249:30 PM
Ukraine vs BelgiumStuttgart26 June 20249:30 PM
Georgia vs PortugalGelsenkirchen27 June 202412:30 AM
Czech Republic vs TurkeyHamburg)27 June 202412:30 AM

Round of 16- 29 June to 3 July 2024

Quarter-finals-  5 July to 7 July 2024

Semi-finals- 10 July and 11 July 2024

Final- 15 July 2024

Euro Cup 2024: Venue

Ten venues chosen to host games at the tournament are as follows:

Berlin: Olympiastadion Berlin (current capacity: 71,000)

Cologne: Cologne Stadium (43,000)

Dortmund: BVB Stadion Dortmund (62,000)

Dusseldorf: Düsseldorf Arena (47,000)

Frankfurt: Frankfurt Arena (47,000)

Gelsenkirchen: Arena AufSchalke (50,000)

Hamburg: Volksparkstadion Hamburg (49,000)

Leipzig: Leipzig Stadium (40,000)

Munich: Munich Football Arena (66,000)

Stuttgart: Stuttgart Arena (51,000)

Euro Cup 2024: Live Telecast & Live Streaming Details

When will Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Euro Cup 2024 will begin on 15 June 2024 according to Indian Standard Time.

What will be the match timings for Euro Cup 2024 as per India time?

In the first round, on some days three matches are scheduled. On those days, the first match will begin at 6:30 pm IST, the second at 9:30 pm IST and third at 12:30 am IST.

Where will the UEFA Euro 2024 be played?

The UEFA Euro 2024 will be played in Germany. The venues are Dortmund, Munich, Cologne, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Leipzig, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen and Dusseldorf.

Which channel will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2024 live on television in India?

The live coverage of UEFA Euro 2024 matches will be broadcast on television on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can fans watch the UEFA Euro 2024 in India live online?

The live streaming of the UEFA Euro 2024 matches will be available on the SonyLiv app.

Topics:  Euro Cup 

