Euro 2024: People Love To Talk, Cristiano Ronaldo Loves To Perform – Robin Singh

Let’s talk about the player at the opposite end of the age spectrum – Cristiano Ronaldo. There’s a huge public discourse about him currently. One school of thought says Ronaldo should of course feature in the starting XI, but there’s another school of thought which says Portugal should perhaps prefer someone like Goncalo Ramos of PSG, considering Ronaldo’s age, and the fact that he doesn’t even play in Europe anymore. Where do you stand in this debate?

Listen, first and foremost, whoever says Ronaldo can't play at the highest level, show him that goal in the friendly against Ireland. That step-over and a top corner finish is enough to tell you what he is about. When you say he is not playing in one of the best leagues, it's about making sure that you perform at your highest.

We've seen enough emotions from him throughout the Saudi Arabian league. We have seen him crying at games, him not happy with his teammates, him getting frustrated. A lot of people will say that he is getting too frustrated. Yes, that is because he has played at the highest level. He demands his teammates to perform at the highest level. And sometimes it is frustrating because you want to be at your highest level.

About some people saying Ronaldo should not play – listen, if the likes of Roy Keane are talking about why Manchester United don't have Ronaldo when you want goal-scorers, it is enough thought for everybody. People love to talk Ronaldo loves to perform is all I can say