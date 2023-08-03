Durand Cup 2023: Schedule, Team List, Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Durand Cup 2023 is the season-opening tournament for India’s football calendar. The domestic tournament will be played from August 3 to September 3 in West Bengal and Assam.
This will be the 132nd edition of the Durand Cup thus it proves that it is also one of the oldest football tournaments in Asia that will be live-streamed on various channels and online websites or channels.
Durand Cup was first organized by the Indian Armed Forces in 1888 in Shimla. It’s also the world’s third-oldest football competition. This year, the Durand Cup 2023 will feature 24 teams and the roster also includes teams from the Indian Super League, I-League, and the Armed Forces.
The teams have been divided into six groups of four teams each. Six group winners and the two best second-placed teams will face each other on the knockout stage.
Durand Cup 2023: Teams
Group A: Bangladesh Army, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG, Punjab FC
Group B: Indian Navy, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City FC
Group C: Bengaluru FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Air Force FT, Kerala Blasters
Group D: Downtown Heroes FC, FC Goa, NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong
Group E: Chennaiyin FC, Delhi FC, Hyderabad FC, Tribhuwan Army
Group F: Bodoland FC, Indian Army FC, Odisha FC, Rajasthan United FC
A total of 43 matches will be played across four venues in Assam and West Bengal. The matches will be played in Assam’s Guwahati and Kokrajhar and West Bengal’s Kolkata.
Durand Cup 2023: Schedule
August 3, Thursday
Mohun Bagan SG vs Bangladesh Army FT - 5:45 PM
August 4, Friday
NorthEast United FC vs Shillong Lajong - 6:00 PM
August 5, Saturday
Bodoland FC vs Rajasthan United FC - 2:30 PM
Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC - 4:45 PM
August 6, Sunday
Delhi FC vs Hyderabad FC - 2:30 PM
East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army FT - 4:45 PM
August 7, Monday
Odisha FC vs Indian Army FT - 3:00 PM
Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC - 6:00 PM
August 8, Tuesday
FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong - 3:00 PM
Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 6:00 PM
August 9, Wednesday
Delhi FC vs Tribhuwan Army - 2:30 PM
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Air Force FT - 4:45 PM
August 10, Thursday
Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 3:00 PM
Punjab FC vs Bangladesh Army FT - 6:00 PM
August 11, Friday
Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT - 3:00 PM
Odisha FC vs Rajasthan United FC - 6:00 PM
August 12, Saturday
NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa - 2:30 PM
Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC - 4:45 PM
August 13, Sunday
Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 2:30 PM
Downtown Heroes vs Shillong Lajong - 4:45 PM
August 14, Monday
Chennaiyin FC vs Tribhuwan Army - 3:00 PM
Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force FT - 6:00 PM
August 16, Wednesday
FC Goa vs Downtown Heroes - 3:00 PM
East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC - 6:00 PM
August 17, Thursday
Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Navy FT - 3:00 PM
Bodoland FC vs Indian Army FT - 6:00 PM
August 18, Friday
Delhi FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 3:00 PM
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters - 6:00 PM
August 19, Saturday
Mumbai City FC vs Indian Navy FT - 2:30 PM
Bodoland FC vs Odisha FC - 4:45 PM
August 20, Sunday
NorthEast United FC vs Downtown Heroes - 2:30 PM
Mohammedan SC vs Jamshedpur FC - 4:45 PM
August 21, Monday
Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force FT - 3:00 PM
Rajasthan United FC vs Indian Army FT - 6:00 PM
August 22, Tuesday
Hyderabad FC vs Tribhuwan Army - 3:00 PM
Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 6:00 PM
August 24, Thursday
Quarter-final 1 - 6:00 PM
August 25, Friday
Quarter-final 2 - 6:00 PM
August 26, Saturday
Quarter-final 3 - 6:00 PM
August 27, Sunday
Quarter-final 4 - 6:00 PM
August 29, Tuesday
Semi-final 1 - 4:00 PM
August 31, Thursday
Semi-final 2 - 4:00 PM
September 3, Sunday
Durand Cup 2023 Final - 4:00 PM
Durand Cup 2023: Live Streaming Details
Live streaming of the Durand Cup 2023 will be available on Sony LIV.
The Durand Cup 2023 will be live telecasted on the Sony TEN 2 TV and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)