Sports Ministry 'Relaxes Rules'- Indian Football Teams Headed to The Asian Games

In a big reversal of IOA selection policy, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced on 26 July that the men's and women's football teams will be sent for the 2023 Asian Games.

'The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has decided to relax the rules to facilitate participation of both the teams, which were not qualifying as per the existing criterion,' said Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in a tweet announcing the decision.

'Keeping in mind their latest performances in the recent times, the Ministry decided to grant the relaxation. I am sure they will put their best foot forward in the Asian Games and make our country proud,' he added.