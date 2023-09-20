Asian Games: China outwit Indian challenge in Hangzhou

Despite a brave first half performance, India fell to hosts China 1-5 in their opening group game at the 19th Asian Games at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Rahul KP scored India's only goal in injury time of the first half.

It was but natural that the hosts would kick the game off at a frenetic pace, buoyed as they were by a partisan crowd. The vigour and passion generated by the anthems had barely subsided when they conjured their first chance, Tao Qianglong crossing from the left only for Xu Haoyang to put his header wide. It was a sign of things to come.